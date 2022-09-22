Longtime Royals executive Dayton Moore departs one last time
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dayton Moore was fired from his role atop the baseball operations department for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. He led the team for 16 years, winning two American League pennants and a World Series. He made the unusual decision to come to the park after his firing, addressing media and saying goodbye to players, coaches, trainers, clubhouse attendants and even the staff working the parking lot. Players say it speaks to his character, which made him a favorite in Kansas City, even as the team struggled through another frustrating season.