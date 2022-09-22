Missouri makes 1st visit to Auburn in SEC opener for both

Auburn is trying to rebound from a blowout loss to Penn State when Missouri visits Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time. It’s the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Auburn lost 41-12 to the Nittany Lions. Missouri suffered a similar fate in its only other Power Five game, losing 40-12 at Kansas State. Auburn has dropped five straight games against Power Five opponents and has totaled 18 points in the last six quarters.

By The Associated Press

