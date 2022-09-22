Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:15 AM

No. 2 Alabama opens SEC play against heavy underdog Vandy

KTVZ

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

Nick Saban wants more of the same from Alabama players in at least one regard. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is hoping they’ll ignore the oddsmakers ahead of Saturday night’s game with Vanderbilt, which they seemed to do a pretty good job of in an obvious mismatch with Louisiana-Monroe. It might be easy for the Tide to overlook the nearly six-touchdown underdog Commodores, who have dropped the past 22 meetings. Saban said his team didn’t take that approach last week. This Vandy team is off to a 3-1 start entering the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content