No. 2 Alabama opens SEC play against heavy underdog Vandy

Nick Saban wants more of the same from Alabama players in at least one regard. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is hoping they’ll ignore the oddsmakers ahead of Saturday night’s game with Vanderbilt, which they seemed to do a pretty good job of in an obvious mismatch with Louisiana-Monroe. It might be easy for the Tide to overlook the nearly six-touchdown underdog Commodores, who have dropped the past 22 meetings. Saban said his team didn’t take that approach last week. This Vandy team is off to a 3-1 start entering the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

