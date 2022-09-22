No. 2 Alabama set to host Vanderbilt in SEC opener
By The Associated Press
No. 2 Alabama and Vanderbilt are set to face off in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Crimson Tide have won 22 straight meetings against the Commodores. But Vandy has already won three games, one more than in Clark Lea’s debut season last year. The Commodores are expected to start freshman quarterback AJ Swann at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He’ll face a Top 10 pass defense led by linebacker Will Anderson and safety Jordan Battle.