No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest tops ACC’s Week 4 slate

No. 5 Clemson visits No. 21 Wake Forest this weekend to headline the Week 4 schedule in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The matchup pairs two of the top teams in the Atlantic Division. Clemson has won 13 straight meetings against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons won last year’s division race to reach the league championship game. the schedule includes Duke and Kansas meeting as unbeaten teams, as well as Syracuse looking to stay unbeaten against Virginia. In addition, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers will look to make an impact in a matchup with Florida State.

