Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A rush for tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match has left 20 people injured in a stampede in southern India. The crush occurred when sales opened at Gymkhana grounds on Thursday for Sunday’s match in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state. Nearly 30,000 people were waiting in long lines for only 3,000 tickets. Police were using batons to try and control the long lines. A police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters that seven of the 20 injured people were hospitalized in serious condition.

