Week 3 preview: SEC has four ranked teams squaring off
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
Georgia and Alabama have held down the top two spots in the AP Top 25 the past three weeks and are a good bet to stay there after this weekend’s games. The rest of the Southeastern Conference — at least the top half — is proving to pretty good, too, but that could change with four of its eight ranked teams playing each other. On Saturday, No. 10 Arkansas will play at No. 23 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, and No. 11 Tennessee is at No. 20 Florida.