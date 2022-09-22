Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
FAENZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year. Tsunoda is in his second year in F1 with AlphaTauri and has a best finish of seventh this season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April. He is 16th in the 20-driver championship with 11 points. His best result for the team overall was fourth at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last December. Tsunoda’s teammate Pierre Gasly has been linked with a move to Alpine as a replacement for Fernando Alonso. Alonso is joining Aston Martin next season after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement.