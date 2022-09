SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former UCLA standout Marcos Giron and local favorite Brandon Nakashima won their quarterfinal matches to advance in the San Diego Open ATP 250. Nakashima continued to take advantage of home-court advantage at Barnes Stadium, where he defeated 75th-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Giron reached his second ATP semifinal of 2022 with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over 83rd-ranked James Duckworth of Australia.

