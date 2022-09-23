Ronaldo charged by English FA for incident at Everton

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the Football Association in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April. The governing body says it is alleged that Ronaldo’s conduct was improper and/or violent. Ronaldo received a police caution in August after being interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9. Footage was posted online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he walked toward the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss.

