Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 in the women’s World Cup. The U.S. now has won 25 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans advanced to the quarterfinals and are one win away from matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006. These two teams came into the game unbeaten in the tournament. The U.S. (3-0) led 25-20 with 6:23 left in the half before outscoring China 19-5 the rest of the second quarter, including the final 13 points. Alyssa Thomas and Breanna Stewart combined for seven of the 13 points during the game-changing burst. Li Meng finished with 21 points to lead China (2-1).

