Bryant’s big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24. Bearcats nose tackle Dominique Perry had a 14-yard fumble return TD helping Cincinnati beat the Hoosiers for the second straight season. IU quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 31 of a school-record 66 pass attempts for 280 yards and two TDs and two interceptions. Shaun Shivers rushed for 79 yards and a TD for the Hoosiers.

