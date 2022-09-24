Hooker sparks No. 11 Tennessee over No. 20 Florida, 38-33

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida Saturday. It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak. It’s the Volunteers’ first 4-0 start since 2016. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) took control in the fourth quarter when it traveled 87 yards for a TD after a fumble by Gators (2-2, 0-2) quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson threw for 453 yards and two scores and ran for 62 yards and two TDs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.