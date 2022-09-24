LSU survives Daniels’ injury scare in romp over New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU defense held New Mexico to 88 total yards in a 38-0 shutout victory Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. While the defense helped propel the Tigers to their first shutout victory since 2018, LSU did see its starting quarterback Jayden Daniels exit the game in the third quarter with an injury. Scrambling for 16 yards on a fourth-down play, Daniels was slammed down to the ground by AJ Haulcy and Dion Hunter. He didn’t return to the game. Before exiting the game, Daniels had one of his most efficient games thus far, completing 24 of 29 passes for 279 yards.

