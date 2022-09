MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season. He made the announcement toward the end of his seventh season with the club. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides. He is Miami’s all-time leader in managerial wins.

