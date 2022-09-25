What’s in a ‘C’? NHL teams put value in having a captain
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
NHL teams from contenders to rebuilding projects are back to putting serious value into having a captain. The New York Rangers settled a lengthy debate by giving the ‘C’ to Jacob Trouba. Fellow Original Six franchise the Montreal Canadiens named Nick Suzuki captain. And the Philadelphia Flyers are expected to have a captain at some point after new coach John Tortorella learns more about his players. But the importance of the captaincy works the other way too when things aren’t going right. The Winnipeg Jets stripped Blake Wheeler of that to become one of seven teams around the league without a captain at the start of training camp.