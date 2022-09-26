Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges’ future uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team opens training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged in June with three counts of felony domestic violence. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over his legal issues has left the Hornets in wait–see mode. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not on the Hornets’ roster and did not attend media day.

