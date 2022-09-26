Popovich, Spurs face unknown with another youthful roster

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have the youngest roster in franchise history going into their 50th season. They are so young that 19-year-old Josh Primo has become a mentor to Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley. All three of those first-round draft picks are also 19. Their 73-year-old coach, Gregg Popovich, seems to relish the idea of training his young roster — even if he admitted he doesn’t know everyone yet.

