Detmers pitches Angels past Rangers 4-1 for 5th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 for their fifth consecutive victory. Reid Detmers pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the final start of his eventful rookie season, and Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo hit early solo homers. Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 15 games one day after the 2021 AL MVP nearly pitched a no-hitter for the Angels. Adolis Garcia had an RBI double for the Rangers, who have lost three straight and six of seven.

