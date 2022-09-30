Higuaín’s late goal lifts Miami over Toronto FC 1-0

TORONTO (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 86th minute to give Miami a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. Miami (13-13-6) has won two straight, each on the road, and is tied with Orlando City for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 45 points. Miami concludes it regular season with home matches against Orlando City and Montreal. Higuaín tapped in his shot just inside the right post and into the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season. Higuaín has scored 12 goals in his last 14 matches.

