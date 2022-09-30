Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh’s ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League’s final wild-card spt. Baltimore arrived in New York needing to win its final six games while having Tampa Bay and Seattle lose all of theirs. Still, the Orioles’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees assured Baltimore would end its streak of five straight losing seasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.