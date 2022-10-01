Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell’s five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central’s seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory. McDowell’s second touchdown had Campbell on top 17-0 early in the second quarter and two interceptions led to 10 points as the Camels pushed ahead to lead 34-6 at halftime. Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 248 yards and had a 17-yard touchdown run. Barr’s score covered 24 yards. NaQuari Rogers rolled up 78 yards with a 35-yard scoring burst up the middle. Davius Richard threw two touchdown passes to Devin Smith for the Eagles.

