Dobbins’ 3 TDs help Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 26-10

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jermiah Dobbins ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns and Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 26-10 in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Dobbins’ scored from 5 and 12 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, and each capped 64-yard drives. He then added a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:48 remaining. Utah Tech (1-4, 0-1) missed a field goal and couldn’t convert on fourth-and-14 from the 50 on its two previous series before Dobbins scored his third touchdown. Maverick McIvor threw for 148 yards for Abilene Christian. Quali Conley had 141 yards rushing for Utah Tech.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.