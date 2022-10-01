Mansell shoots 67, leads by 4 at Dunhill Links Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday. The No. 218-ranked Mansell is on course for his first victory on the European tour. The Englishman heads back to St. Andrews for the final round of an event played over three of Scotland’s storied courses over the first three days: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at the home of golf. Mansell defied terrible weather on Friday to shoot 4-under 68 at the Old Course and shone again on a bright but breezy day by posting six birdies and one bogey to reach 15-under 201.

