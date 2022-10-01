No. 5 Clemson tops No. 10 NC State 30-20 in ACC showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third to give No. 5 Clemson its 11th consecutive win and take control of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State. Clemson also tied an ACC record with its 37th straight home victory. Uiagalelei scored on a 1-yard run right before the half, then tossed a 7-yard pass to tight end Jake Briningstool to take the lead for good. Clemson’s defense did the rest, holding the Wolfpack to a field goal over the final two quarters.

