49ers match NFL’s toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota

The NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers will bring the NFL’s top defense to Atlanta to face quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Falcons. Mariota has been held to fewer than 200 passing yards in three of five games and has four TD passes and four interceptions. Mariota’s dual-threat skills have helped the Falcons’ run game. Atlanta will be without injured running back Cordarrelle Patterson for the second straight week. Jeff Wilson Jr. has helped the 49ers’ run game remain effective after starting running back Elijah Mitchell was lost with an injury in the opener. The Falcons have played five consecutive one-score games.

By The Associated Press

