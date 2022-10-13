United wins on McTominay late goal, Arsenal victorious in EL

Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League. McTominay received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford. Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with its third straight victory. Freiburg made it four wins from four by routing Nantes 4-0 away to also stay perfect. Real Betis failed to stay at 100% after it was held 1-1 at home by Roma.

