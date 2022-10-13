Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago. The woman filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson asked to have sex with her after getting a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, he pressured her into oral sex. Watson is serving an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. He returned to the Browns’ training facility earlier this week. He can’t practice until Nov. 14 or play until Dec. 4, and only if he abides by a settlement he made with the league.

