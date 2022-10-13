Fox to avoid World Cup off-field controversy in Qatar

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox plans to avoid coverage of Qatar’s controversial treatment of migrant workers during World Cup broadcasts, much as it didn’t address criticism of Russia’s government during the 2018 tournament. David Neal, executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage, says “our stance is if it affects what happens on the field of play, we will cover it and cover it fully.” He adds: “If it is ancillary to the story of the tournament, there are plenty of other entities and outlets out there that are going to cover that.”

