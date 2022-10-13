Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don’t have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson don’t have much room to run, but they’re also not doing enough with the chances they’re getting, according to their coaches. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was the latest to demand more out of the Rams’ ball carriers Thursday.

