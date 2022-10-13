Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is sputtering under second-year coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers are 30th in the league in scoring through five games and have dropped four straight heading into a visit by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in Week 6. Pittsburgh’s wide receivers have yet to catch a touchdown pass and running back Najee Harris is struggling to regain the form he showed as a rookie last season. The Steelers may turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren to take some of Harris’ workload. Warren has been one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh, which is 1-4 for the first time since 2013.

