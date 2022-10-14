After quick playoff exit, 101-win Mets eye busy offseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom, Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo headline a long list of potential free agents for the New York Mets this winter. General manager Billy Eppler is fully aware of all the work ahead if his team is going to build on its successful regular season. Five days after New York was eliminated from the playoffs by the San Diego Padres at home, Eppler and manager Buck Showalter wrapped up the 2022 campaign during a news conference at Citi Field. They lauded the players and expressed pride in the commendable accomplishment of winning 101 games while also acknowledging the pain of a brief postseason appearance.

