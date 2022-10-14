Aho’s late goal leads Hurricanes past Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat San Jose 2-1 to hand the Sharks their third straight loss to open the season. Martin Necas scored his second goal in his many games for Carolina to tie the game late in the second period. Aho then won it in the third when he deflected a point shot from Brett Pesce past James Reimer. San Jose had lost the first two games of the season to Nashville in the Czech Republic but were unable to get on the winning side in the home opener for new coach David Quinn.

