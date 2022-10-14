Ga Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt as new athletic director

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has hired Alabama administrator J Batt as its athletic director. Batt is charge of the search for a new football coach. Batt was the executive deputy athletics director at Alabama under Greg Byrne. He replaces Todd Stansbury, who was fired on Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3. Collins finished with an overall record of 10-28.

