LeBron James has just one player left to catch in his pursuit of the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the record for more than 38 years. The two Los Angeles Lakers greats are separated by only 1,325 points as James enters his 20th season. James likely needs somewhere around 50 games this season to catch Abdul-Jabbar. That means the record could fall as early as January.

