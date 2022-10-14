Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: ‘uncharted territory’

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams. The team cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won’t play Sunday against Carolina. Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the running back was not injured. McVay says “we’re working through some different things right now” and characterized it as “uncharted territory.” McVay also says Akers is “going to be OK.” Akers practiced with the defending Super Bowl champions on Wednesday. He has 151 rushing yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams.

