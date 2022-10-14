Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout. Michael Rasmussen had an empty-net goal and two assists. Olli Maatta also had an empty-netter. Lalonde, Tampa Bay’s former top assistant, replaced Jeff Blashill after the Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. Jake Allen made 37 saves for Montreal,