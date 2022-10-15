Araujo scores 1st goal in 2 years, Galaxy advance in MLS Cup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Julián Araujo scored his first goal in two years and the LA Galaxy beat Nashville 1-0 in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. The Galaxy, making their first postseason appearance since 2019, advanced to play rival and top-seeded Los Angeles FC on Thursday night in the Western Conference semifinals. Araujo’s header in the 60th minute past goalkeeper Joe Willis made up for a foul that led to Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s goal being disallowed by VAR in the 51st minute. Araujo fouled Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, leading to the turnover and the apparent score. Nine minutes later, the Galaxy defender got a crossing pass from Samuel Grandsir and headed it in from close range. It was Araujo’s first goal since Oct. 7, 2020, against Portland.

