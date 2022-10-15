Daniels’ big day helps LSU top Florida for 4th straight year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns — three passing and three rushing — and LSU beat Florida for the fourth consecutive year, 45-35 in the Swamp. Daniels finished with 349 yards passing, including 115 to Kayshon Boutte, and 44 yards rushing. The Tigers rebounded from a 27-point loss to Tennessee a week earlier and matched their longest winning streak against the Gators in more than four decades, since 1977-80. This one, like so many of the recent matchups in series history, came down to the wire. Trailing by a touchdown, Florida got a rare third-down stop with a little less than two minutes remaining. But Damian Ramos kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:52 to play to essentially seal it for LSU.

