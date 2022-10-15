Jacksonville St. beats North Alabama in baseball stadium

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb and Anwar Lewis each accounted for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat North Alabama 47-31 in a baseball stadium. The game was played at Toyota Field, home of Minor League Baseball’s Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. Offensive plays were played in the same direction toward the first base dugout. It marked the first collegiate football game played at Toyota Field and in Madison, Alabama, and the 50th meeting between the two cross-state rivals dating to 1949. The Gamecocks have won the last six in the series.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.