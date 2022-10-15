No. 5 Michigan tops No. 10 Penn St 41-17, runs for 418 yards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17. The Wolverines finished with 418 yards rushing against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing a game to rank among college football’s leaders. Michigan was dominant for much of the first half but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.