Saints RB Kamara faces $10M lawsuit on top of felony charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection with the February assault of a man in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene. The alleged incident happened Feb. 5. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons also has been charged. Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. The lawsuit says Greene’s orbital lobe was broken and he had severe injuries to his shoulder, back, head, knees, face and neck.

