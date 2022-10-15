Stone, Kadri lead Flames to 4-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri added a goal and an assist in Calgary’s four-goal first period, and the Flames held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary, which won its second straight to open the season. Dan Vladar stopped 26 shots. Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod and Cody Ceci had goals for the Oilers, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists. Jack Campbell started and was pulled midway through the first period after giving up four goals on 11 shots. Stuart Skinner came on and stopped all 31 shots he faced, including 26 over the final two periods.

