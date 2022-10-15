Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers’ 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers. Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots in his season debut, and improved to 4-0 against Buffalo. Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch had a goal and assist each for Buffalo and Zemgus Girgensons also scored.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.