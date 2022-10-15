Van Dyke’s two touchdown passes lift Miami past Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami to a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Van Dyke, coming off a 496-yard performance in Miami’s loss to North Carolina, threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Frank Ladson, Jr. and 17 yards to Colbie Young in the first half for the Hurricanes, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Virginia Tech, which has lost four straight, trailed 20-0 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter.

