Vantrease passes Georgia Southern over No. 25 James Madison
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining, and Georgia Southern beat No. 25 James Madison 45-38 to spoil the Dukes’ first appearance in the AP Top 25. Vantrease passed for a school-record 578 yards and had three receivers with more than 100 yards as the Eagles shredded James Madison’s proud defense. James Madison led 14-0 early in the game and 24-14 early in the second half. The Dukes ranked second in the nation in total defense but couldn’t stop Georgia Southern’s comeback despite holding the Eagles to 12 rushing yards.