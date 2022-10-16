Alabama A&M defeats UAPB despite Britten’s 277 yards rushing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic. The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had career highs of 277 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Britten’s fourth touchdown, a 4-yard run with 11:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, tied the score at 31. Alabama A&M then drove to Barbosa’s 29-yard go-ahead field goal with 5:59 remaining and held on for the win, holding the Golden Lions to 31 yards in the fourth quarter.

