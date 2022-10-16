Cardinals need help for offense as Hopkins’ return looms

SEATTLE (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins can’t rejoin the Arizona Cardinals soon enough. And even his return might not solve the problems plaguing coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback Kyler Murray and the underwhelming Arizona offense. Murray and the Cardinals had another frustrating day filled with missed opportunities, failed conversions and some questionable decision-making as they lost 19-9 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals have lost three of four, and in each of those losses their chances have been doomed by a lack of offense. Murray was sacked six times and threw an interception. The Cardinals scored their only touchdown on special teams.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.