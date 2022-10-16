Dolphins’ Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, starting because the Dolphins’ top two quarterbacks had been in concussion protocols, left the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Thompson was being evaluated for a possible injury to his right thumb, the Dolphins said. Thompson is Miami’s No. 3 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were both removed from the league’s concussion protocols list on Saturday.

