Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game. Clarke is the Grizzlies’ career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks. The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.

